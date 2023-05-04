Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The North Carolina Women’s Basketball program and head coach Courtney Banghart agreed to a 5-year contract extension through 2028, according to a Thursday tweet from WUNC Digital Producer Mitchell Northam.

“Inbox: UNC and Courtney Banghart have agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2028,” wrote Northam.

The former Princeton coach led the Tar Heels to a 76-43 record and three straight appearances in the NCAA tournament in four seasons with the program. UNC finished its 2022-23 campaign with a 22-11 overall record and an 11-7 record against conference opponents, taking wins over Notre Dame and Virginia before making it to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals and the second round of the NCAA tournament.

“It’s the beauty of March and it’s the brutality of March,” Courtney Banghart said following a 71-69 loss to Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament, via GoHeels.com. “The worst thing to do is to walk into a locker room and know their heart hurts and tell ’em it’s over. It’s just the worst, as you can imagine.

“Credit to Ohio State. They had to beat a really good team and they did, and they get to continue on. So credit to them. They’re as happy as we are sad. That’s just how March goes.”

Courtney Banghart coached for 12 seasons at Princeton before she was hired to succeed long-time head coach Syliva Hatchell in 2019. She built a 254-103 record with the Tigers in 357 games coached, earning seven Ivy League titles and reaching the NCAA Tournament eight times, according to North Carolina’s website.

“I have aspirations to win a national championship,” Banghart said in 2019, via USA Today. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t have left Princeton because it’s a place that I love, it connects to my core values and we win all the time. … We’ve just got to get started. It’s going to take time, and that’s OK. I’ve got time.”