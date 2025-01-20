Controversy was present during Sunday's matchup between the Northwestern Wildcats and No. 20 Michigan Wolverines.

With 9:23 left in regulation, Northwestern guard Jalen Leach ran into Michigan center Vladislav Goldin. The latter was setting a screen for a teammate, but the former incidentally kicked him in the crotch. Following official review, Leach was ejected as Goldin made both technical free throws.

The events drew the attention of the Big Ten's head of officials Terry Wymer, making his stance clear to college basketball reporter Andy Katz.

“By rule, if a player gets hit in the private area it's an automatic F2 and ejection for the opponent who hit the player. You can't officiate intent,” Wymer said.

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins made his thoughts known on Goldin's reaction after getting hit by Leach, who finished the day with 19 points.

“I'll give him credit. If he doesn't make the NBA, he'll have an incredible acting career…I mean that as a compliment, too,” Collins said.

Whether what Leach did was intentional or not, he would not have Wymer's benefit of doubt.

Michigan's Vladislav Goldin delivers against Northwestern

The No. 20 Michigan Wolverines came out as the victors, beating the Northwestern Wildcats 80-76 in overtime.

Vladislav Goldin was a force to be reckoned with throughout the game. He put up 31 points and eight rebounds on 9-of-16 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. He also went 10-of-12 from the free throw line.

The Wolverines bounced back from a rough start to the first half, missing 12-of-13 shots as they were down 7-0 to the Wildcats. Trailing 35-30 at the break, they converted 29% of their attempts in the first half.

It marks a tough conference loss for the Wildcats, falling to 11-7 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten play. They remain in search of their first win away from home, having been unsuccessful in five attempts.

Northwestern will prepare for another road matchup, facing No. 19 Illinois at the State Farm Center on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET.

As for Michigan, they will be on the road when they play the No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers at the Mackey Arena on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.