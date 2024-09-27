Notre Dame basketball is having the kind of recruiting week that can turn an entire program around. On Friday, they landed their third major commitment of the week when four-star forward Ryder Frost announced that he would be joining Micah Shrewsberry and the Irish, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

“4⭐️ Ryder Frost has committed to Notre Dame, he tells @On3Recruits,” Tipton reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The 6-6 Small Forward chose the Fighting Irish over Michigan, Wisconsin, Syracuse, and others.”

In addition to the schools listed above, Frost was also considering Iowa and Virginia Tech. He is a native of Massachusetts who played his high school basketball at Beverly and Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire.

Frost chose Notre Dame because of the bond he built with Shrewsberry and the rest of his staff during the recruiting process, according to Tipton.

“I chose Notre Dame because it felt like home,” Frost said, per Tipton. “Coach Shrewsberry, Coach Farrelly and the entire coaching staff built a great relationship with me and my parents. And I just connected with the guys and everyone there and just felt comfortable, and it just really felt like that’s the place for me.”

Notre Dame secures three top 100 recruits in one week

Friday's commitment from Ryder Frost capped off a monster week for Micah Shrewsberry and Notre Dame. Frost is the third 2025 commitment of the week in the ESPN 100 for the Irish, whose should give Shrewsberry the foundation he needs to continue to build the program back to the top of the ACC.

On Monday, 6-foot-9 forward Brady Koehler committed to join the Irish out of Indianapolis. Koehler was a big get as a four-star recruit with size, and his pledge started a domino effect that could change the fortunes of the program.

On Wednesday, Notre Dame reeled in a big fish when they landed five-star Jalen Haralson, a five-star forward out of La Lumiere School in Indiana. Haralson is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Notre Dame in the modern era, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN. He chose Notre Dame over offers from Indiana, Duke, Kansas and many others.

The new trio gives Shrewsberry and the Irish a group of wings that all add size, length and versatility. Frost is known for his shooting coming out of high school and will be able to space the floor right away while punishing defenses for leaving him open. Haralson is an all-around player who can handle the ball at 6-foot-6 and will impact the game on both ends.

Notre Dame basketball has struggled in recent years and is just coming out on the other side of a high-profile coaching change as they transition from Mike Brey to Shrewsberry. If this week is any indication, they will be back near the top of the sport soon enough.