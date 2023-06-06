Coach Mike Brey and his imprint on Notre Dame basketball will always be immortalized because he is their winningest coach. However, with exits come new arrivals that fans may be excited about as well. Micah Shrewsberry takes on the new dawn for the Fighting Irish, adding a much-needed balance of veteran leadership and youthful reliability.

Micah Shrewsberry and the Notre Dame basketball program

Succeeding a successful program from a 23-year stint with Mike Brey is no easy feat. Shrewsberry's plan with the Notre Dame basketball roster is not different from Mike Brey's, though, since the new coach posits that he is a “rule-follower”, per Brian Hamilton of the Athletic.

“The University of Notre Dame is going to exist whether we have a basketball program or not. I realize that, I recognize that. Maybe I fit here because I know I’m just coaching basketball and I’m not trying to change the world. I’m a rule follower. They tell us, ‘We need to do it this way,’ we’re going to do it that way. Here’s your lane. I’m good at staying in my lane,” said the new Notre Dame basketball coach as he aims to follow the philosophies set before him.

Shrewsberry went into further detail as he outlined what the team has been doing to prepare for the upcoming season.

“We do a lot of one-on-one stuff. We really teach a lot of concepts. Things that are going to help you be successful in college and when you leave and go play professional basketball. I say it all the time: I don’t want to teach you plays, I want to teach you how to play. We go about it a different way,” Shrewsberry declared as he wanted his players to be ready for post-college opportunities like the NBA.

Fans and players alike cannot wait to see how this new system pans out for the Fighting Irish.