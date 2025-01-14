LSU head coach Brian Kelly was the head coach of the Notre Dame football team before joining the Tigers, and he will now watch the Fighting Irish play in the national title game from home. Kelly was the head coach at Notre Dame for 12 seasons, and he had a lot of success there. In fact, he is the all-time wins leader. However, he left the program to go somewhere that would help him win a national championship.

When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame, it was because he wanted “to be in an environment where I have the resources to win a national championship.” Kelly hasn't been able to come close to that success at LSU.

Now, Marcus Freeman is the head coach of the Notre Dame football team, and he has the Fighting Irish in the national title game. Kelly is rooting for Notre Dame and he is excited for the program.

“I'm happy for all those guys, I pull for them,” Kelly said, according to an article from CBS Sports. “A lot of the guys there that are on both sides of the ball, I recruited. Obviously I want to see those guys win it all, and I think they're in a great position. Totally excited for those guys.”

Kelly has had some solid teams with LSU, but he hasn't been able to make the College Football Playoff yet. His tenure with the Tigers got off to a good start as the team made it to the SEC title game in year one despite having a 9-3 regular season record. LSU got bulldozed by Georgia in that game, and they ended up going to the Citrus Bowl.

In year two, the Tigers finished with a 9-3 record once again, and it wasn't enough to get them to the SEC title game this time around. The Tigers went to the ReliaQuest.

This season didn't get any better for LSU. In fact, it got worse. The Tigers went 8-4 in the regular season and they ended up concluding the year in the Texas Bowl. One positive for Kelly at LSU is that he is 3-0 in bowl games. Unfortunately, those aren't the bowls that LSU fans expected him to be winning.

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame because he felt like he had a better chance of winning a national championship with LSU. Since then, the Fighting Irish have only gotten better, and they are just one win away from capturing college football's ultimate prize.

The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will kick off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday night from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and the game will be airing on ESPN. Ohio State is currently favored by eight points.