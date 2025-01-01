In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a horrific attack took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, in which a vehicle plowed through a slew of pedestrians celebrating New Year's near Bourbon Street. The attack took the lives of at least ten people and injured dozens of others.

New Orleans is slated to host the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday evening, which will take place between Georgia and Notre Dame as part of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, but all of that was understandably put on the back burner in the wake of the morning's events.

The official Notre Dame account on X, formerly Twitter, put out a statement from university president Rev. Robert A. Dowd.

“Our prayers are with the family members and loved ones of all those impacted by the terrible attack in New Orleans early this morning,” read the statement. “We also pray for all those injured and extend our deepest gratitude to the brave first responders who risked their lives to protect others. To be in solidarity with those who suffer is to exemplify Notre Dame. Today, we are in solidarity with all those impacted by this tragedy.”

The initial reports were that the game between Georgia and Notre Dame was scheduled to go on as planned at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which is not far away from where the attack took place.

However, New Orleans news outlet WDSU has since reported that the game will be postponed for 24 hours and played on Thursday evening. As of yet, the official Sugar Bowl account on X has not made a declaration as to the status of the game.

Of course, the ramifications of the game and when it will be played all take a backseat to the horrific violence that occurred early into Wednesday morning, with law enforcement still reportedly working on its investigation and treating victims.