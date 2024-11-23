Notre Dame women's basketball defeated USC 74-61 on Saturday. It was a statement victory as both teams held 4-0 records heading into the matchup. Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale, who played her college basketball at Notre Dame, shared a reaction to the team's win on X, formerly Twitter.

“this ND team so fun to watch fr. turn me up!!!”

Ogunbowale spent four years at Notre Dame. She led the team to a 2018 championship. Arike Ogunbowale is remembered as one of the greatest women's college basketball players in Notre Dame history. She has continued to find success in the WNBA with the Wings.

Notre Dame women's basketball defeats USC

Notre Dame women's basketball earned the victory on the road. Hannah Hidalgo led the way with 24 points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals. Olivia Miles added 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the win.

Hidalgo has emerged as one of the best players in women's college basketball. Notre Dame is now 5-0 and they appear to be a true contender this year. With Hidalgo leading the way, perhaps Notre Dame will make serious noise in March Madness.

JuJu Watkins has played well for USC. Watkins had another big game on Saturday, recording 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Nevertheless, USC was unable to get the job done at home. Still, they project to be a potential championship contender.

Notre Dame and USC are clearly two of the best women's basketball teams in the nation. They could end up playing in another big game at some point down the road. Regardless of the sport, it is always exciting when USC and Notre Dame go head-to-head.

Notre Dame will not play again until Friday, when they battle TCU on the road. USC will host Seton Hall on Wednesday as they hope to bounce back from the defeat.