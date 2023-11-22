Notre Dame women's basketball team triumphed over Chicago State with a historic 113-35 win, led by standout performances from key players.

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team clinched a remarkable 113-35 victory over Chicago State on Tuesday night. This dominant performance by the No. 17 Fighting Irish (4-1) against the struggling Cougars (0-6) marked the second-largest win margin in the program’s history.

The game, which rapidly tilted in Notre Dame's favor, saw the Irish initiate their dominance early on. A decisive 12-2 run propelled them to a comfortable 16-5 lead, setting the tone for the rest of the match. By the end of the first quarter, the Irish had extended their lead to 28-10, thanks to a closing 9-0 run. This momentum continued throughout the game, with Notre Dame surpassing the 100-point threshold for the third time in four games.

Freshman point guard Hannah Hidalgo, despite a slow start due to early fouls, emerged as the game’s top scorer with 23 points. Named National Freshman of the Week earlier that day, Hidalgo showed exactly why she is a player to watch, especially in the second half where she scored 13 points in the third quarter alone. Hidalgo has now scored over 20 points in each of her first five career games, joining the ranks of Arike Ogunbowale, Alicia Ratay, Jewell Loyd and Charel Allen.

However, Hannah Hidalgo wasn't the only standout performer. Freshman Emma Risch also had a memorable game, scoring 16 points, significantly improving upon her total tally from the first four games. Nat Marshall contributed notably with 20 points, showcasing her shooting efficiency. Notre Dame’s head coach, Niele Ivey, praised Marshall's improvement and impact, especially noting her effectiveness on the defensive end and her role as a vital energizer off the bench.

“Nat's just been getting better and better every game,” Ivey said, via Sean Stires of Sports Illustrated. “She's super efficient and active on the defensive end. She's such a spark for us off the bench.”

Cassandre Prosper also had a night to remember, establishing a new career-high with 19 points and an impressive six steals. KK Bransford added to the tally with 10 points. Notably, Maddy Westbeld narrowly missed a double-double, securing 15 rebounds and falling just short in points.

The team's overall statistics were just as impressive as the individual performances. Notre Dame women's basketball capitalized on Chicago State's 21 turnovers, converting them into 45 points. Their dominance was also evident in rebounding, with a 52-31 advantage, and in paint scoring, with a 66-10 lead. Additionally, their fast break points totaled an impressive 45.