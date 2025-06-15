Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl is calling for one major change in NCAA basketball. Pearl wants the men's game to go from halves to quarters, per Andy Katz's show The Sideline.

“Quarters,” Pearl said. “Just like everybody else.”

The NCAA is calling for power 4 conferences to form a working group that would probe changing the men's college format to quarters. There are several people other than Pearl who have also called for this change, including NBA star Kevin Durant. Women's college basketball already follows a quarters format.

This coming men's college basketball season, the game will continue to be played in two halves unless the NCAA changes the rules swiftly. The NCAA recently announced there are some other new rules coming to the men's game, including coach's challenges.

The college basketball season begins this fall.

Bruce Pearl is hoping for another strong year at Auburn

Pearl just completed his most successful season at Auburn. He led the Tigers to the NCAA tournament, as the no. 1 overall seed in the field.

Auburn finished the year making the Final Four, for the second time in Pearl's tenure there. The Tigers coach picked up 32 victories before losing in March Madness to Florida.

Auburn basketball is hoping for more big things this coming season. The Tigers have a solid recruiting class, with the highlight being four-star freshman forward Sebastian Williams-Adams.

The Tigers also have a top 10 transfer class, per 247 Sports. Auburn basketball has four incoming transfers including four star guard Kevin Overton, from Texas Tech. Last season, Overton averaged 7.8 points and 3.7 rebounds a game.

It won't be easy for the Tigers, since they are losing their best player from last season in big man Johni Broome. Broome is headed to the NBA Draft, after averaging a double-double last season for the Tigers. Broome scored more than 18 points a game, and averaged 10.8 rebounds a contest.

“Johni Broome wasn’t the best player in college basketball last year and the [NBA] Draft will probably point that out in terms of being a pro prospect, but nobody had a year in college basketball like Johni Broome,” Pearl said on Katz's show.

Auburn basketball's 2025-26 season includes non conference matchups with Arizona and North Carolina State in the ACC/SEC Challenge.