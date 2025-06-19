Cleveland Cavaliers fans have reason to celebrate this week when local legend Jawad Williams returned to the team in a new role.

Williams, once a standout at St. Edward High School in nearby Lakewood, now joins Kenny Atkinson’s coaching staff as an assistant coach and player development leader. This addition brings major hometown connection and international experience to Cleveland’s bright roster.

Williams emerged from St Edward as one of Ohio’s top high school players before heading to North Carolina in 2001. There, he averaged 13.1 points per game, helping the Tar Heels win the 2005 NCAA title alongside future NBA players Raymond Felton and Marvin Williams. Though he went undrafted in 2005, Williams built a globe‑trotting playing career in Europe, Japan, and the NBA.

Between 2008 and 2010, he appeared in 90 games for the Cavaliers, averaging 3.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest. He later earned league championships in Japan and France before retiring in 2022. Post‑retirement, he embraced coaching, first with Nagasaki Velca in Japan as an assistant and player development director, then with the Kings in Sacramento in the same role starting September 2024.

Cleveland’s front office has made significant changes to its coaching staff this offseason. With departures including DeMarre Carroll, Bryan Tibaldi, Chris Darnell, and Jordan Ott, the Cavaliers are looking for a fresh voice who could translate knowledge into growth. Williams fits the bill perfectly. His deep ties to Cleveland and track record of mentoring young players give the team a familiar voice with an international perspective.

The timing could not be better. Williams returns as the Cavaliers emerge from a historic regular season. Cleveland posted a 64‑18 record to lead the Eastern Conference and mark the best season in franchise history outside the LeBron James era. They kicked off the season with a 15‑0 start, tied for the longest opening run in NBA history.

Their roster is anchored by a quartet of stars in Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Mitchell averaged nearly 30 points per game, Garland nearly 20 points and seven assists, Mobley became the franchise’s first Defensive Player of the Year at 23, and Allen led the NBA in field‑goal percentage at 70.6 percent.

That dominant regular season fell short in the second round of the playoffs, as Indiana shocked the Cavs in five games. Koby Altman summed it up perfectly when he said the goal remains to “get over the hump” and turn regular‑season excellence into postseason success.

Enter Williams, a player who carved his own path to the NBA and returned every offseason to work on his game. His story resonates with this roster. He understands what it means to earn opportunity and why grinding matters. He knows the pressure of representing Cleveland. His presence sends a message that player development, toughness, and grit are prized in Tavernland.

Atkinson brings a meritorious background in the cultivation of young talent and a modern approach to team culture. The league named him Coach of the Year this season. Adding an assistant familiar with local culture and international styles strengthens the bridge between his vision and the players on the court.

Expect Williams to show up around the practice court early and often. His role will include fine‑tuning habits, mentoring during film sessions, and offering advice rooted in his own experiences in North America and overseas. His journey offers powerful credibility, from undrafted player to international champion, to returning home in a leadership role.

This appointment is as much about culture as it is about tactics. Cleveland is weaving a balance between star power and character, between youth and wisdom. The regular season showed what they could do. Now they need the final piece to go deeper in the playoffs. Williams brings exactly that. The hometown grit, a mentor’s mindset, and a story of rising through every path he took.

When Williams steps onto the court at practice wearing the Cavs logo, it will carry meaning. It will say that Cleveland no longer wanders for identity. It stands tall on legacy and progress. It honors its past while charting a path forward. And a hometown hero is leading the charge.