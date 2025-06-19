How about those Colorado Rockies? Although it still will take them something short of a miracle to win a spot in the 2025 MLB postseason down the road, they are at least making some headway of late. After beating the Washington Nationals, 3-1, Wednesday night at Nationals Park in Washington, Colorado is a win this Thursday away from completing just its second series sweep of the 2025 regular season.

But regardless of the outcome of the series finale, the Rockies have already done what they had not before Wednesday — win four games in a row. They have also won a series for just the second time this season, having swept the Miami Marlins in a three-game set earlier this June.

 

It took the Rockies and the Nationals nearly six full innings before getting a run on the board, with Michael Toglia breaking the scoreless tie with a 404-foot solo home run in the top of the sixth inning.

Article Continues Below
More Colorado Rockies News
Jun 17, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia (4) celebrates with Rockies shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Rockies tie bonkers record in HR eruption vs. NationalsGuillermo Guajardo ·
Colorado Rockies first baseman Orlando Arcia (11) celebrates his two run walk off single in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants.
Giants’ 1st place hopes dealt harsh Rockies realityJosh Davis ·
Colorado Rockies designated hitter Kris Bryant (23) looks on from the dugout before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field.
Rockies’ Kris Bryant makes ‘hurting’ admission amid injury return pursuitZachary Weinberger ·
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber (26) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field.
Rockies activate pitcher acquired in Nolan Arenado tradeJoey Mistretta ·
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird (59) pitches in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Coors Field.
Rockies rumors: Colorado’s surprising trade stance on 1.41 ERA starZachary Howell ·
Rockies news: Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story weigh in on Colorado's historically bad start in 2025
Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story weigh in on Rockies historically bad start in 2025Chris Spiering ·

Ryan Ritter doubled up that lead for the Rockies with a sacrifice bunt that plated Orlando Arcia in the seventh inning. The Nats cut their deficit down in half with a run by CJ Abrams off a James Wood RBI double in the bottom of the seventh frame before Jordan Beck ripped a solo blast in the top of the eighth inning that turned out to be the final run of the contest.

Germán Márquez pocketed his third pitching win of the season by tossing 5 2/3 innings of zero-run ball, with just six hits allowed and two walks issued along with two strikeouts through 92 pitches. Meanwhile, Seth Halvorsen retired three batters in a row to pick up the save, his fifth of the campaign.

The Rockies are still 28.5 games out of first place in the NL West, but any momentum generated by the team is easily appreciated given how poorly their season is going in general. They are 17-57 to date and, according to FanGraphs, the Rockies have zero percent chance of winning the division or even at least clinching a wild-card ticket to the playoffs.

Colorado will go for a sweep of the Nationals in the series finale with Chase Dollander expected to get the ball for the surging Rockies.