The Baltimore Orioles endured one of the most staggering losses in recent franchise history on Tuesday night, blowing a commanding 8-0 lead in a jaw-dropping meltdown against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles collapse was so complete that even veteran center fielder Cedric Mullins admitted he was left speechless, unable to make sense of what had just unfolded.

Baltimore’s offense erupted in the second inning, unloading for eight runs in what became their most explosive frame of the season. Colton Cowser and Ramón Laureano each crushed towering three-run homers, while Cedric Mullins followed with a solo blast that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Gunnar Henderson capped the offensive onslaught with a sharp RBI single, as the Orioles appeared to be on the verge of a blowout against the Rays.

However, things unraveled quickly.

Baltimore starter Trevor Rogers, recently called up from Triple-A Norfolk, struggled from the outset, lasting just 2 1/3 innings while issuing multiple walks and consistently falling behind in counts. The Rays began to chip away, scoring three runs in the third and another in the fourth as the momentum visibly shifted. Interim manager Tony Mansolino acknowledged the sudden change in tone, saying the team could feel the game slipping away. In a piece written by MLB.com’s Joey Johnston, he described the atmosphere afterward as somber, capturing the dull aftermath of one of the worst Orioles collapses in recent memory.

“Momentum is a real thing,” Mansolino said.

The fifth inning brought devastation. Yennier Cano surrendered a two-run triple to Taylor Walls, followed by a pinch-hit two-run homer from Brandon Lowe that tied the game at 8-8. Just like that, the commanding Orioles lead was gone.

In the seventh, the Rays sealed the comeback. A two-out rally featuring RBI singles from Junior Caminero and Josh Lowe, then a two-run single by Jonathan Aranda, pushed Tampa Bay ahead 12-8, completing the 12-run comeback.

Reflecting on the meltdown, Cedric Mullins could only offer disbelief to reporters.

“I couldn’t explain it, even if I tried,” Mullins said. “Baseball just did its thing.”

Tampa Bay’s comeback was surgical. The Rays racked up 18 hits, including seven for extra bases, executing with precision against an Orioles pitching staff that simply ran out of answers. Meanwhile, the Baltimore offense vanished. After the second inning, the Orioles did not record another hit and managed just one baserunner, when Colton Cowser was hit by a pitch in the sixth. Twenty-three of their final 24 batters were retired, completing one of the most stunning collapses of the season.

This loss marked the first time since April 2017 Baltimore team blew an eight-run lead. The clubhouse after the game was silent, filled with stunned faces and no explanations. Pitchers lamented soft hits finding gaps and batters couldn’t spark a rally.

Now sitting at 31-42, the O’s face serious questions about bullpen depth and offensive consistency. The Orioles will look to bounce back in the third and final game of the three game set Thursday.