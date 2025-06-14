Kon Kneuppel's limited athleticism has been a frequent criticism regarding his ceiling as a top-10 NBA draft pick. The Duke forward did not test at the Draft Combine last month due to an ankle injury. However, he has since completed the required pre-draft testing, and the numbers are sure to turn heads.

Kneuppel posted a 31.5-inch standing vertical leap, ranking 12th among 73 players who've tested, ahead of fellow top prospects Cooper Flagg (29.0), V.J. Edgecombe (30.0), Dylan Harper (30.5) and Ace Bailey (27.5). He posted a 36.5-inch max vertical leap, which ranks 20th. His 2.92-second shuttle run time also ranks 20th, tied with Flagg and ahead of Edgecombe (2.93), Harper (3.05), Jeremiah Fears (3.09) and Tre Johnson (3.11).

The rest of Kneuppel's speed and agility testing was less favorable. He recorded an 11.92-second lane agility time, ranking 68th, and a 3.35-second three-quarter court sprint, ranking 61st.

Will Kon Knueppel's encouraging testing results impact his draft position?

Kon Kneuppel is widely regarded as one of the safer projected lottery picks in this year's draft. The 19-year-old's elite outside shooting and high feel for the game were on full display during his freshman campaign. He shot a scorching 40.6 percent from three as a freshman and flashed secondary shot-creation and playmaking alongside Cooper Flagg.

However, he measured 6-foot-5 without shoes at the combine after being listed at 6-foot-7 at Duke. His 6-foot-6.25 wingspan was also subpar. Those numbers, coupled with concerns about his athleticism, led to questions about whether his shot creation and defense will hold up at the next level.

Yet, Kneuppel's impressive vertical leap and shuttle time numbers should quell some concerns about his athletic profile. He's also one of the stronger prospects in this year's class, frequently using his 219-pound frame to create space on drives to the rim.

The Duke freshman is the No. 8-ranked prospect on ESPN's Top 100 big board. He's projected to be selected by the Brooklyn Nets at No. 8 in ClutchPoints' and ESPN's latest mock drafts. CBS Sports and The Ringer have the New Orleans Pelicans selecting Kneuppel at No. 7. Meanwhile, Bleacher Report has him going No. 10 to the Houston Rockets, while Yahoo Sports projects him to go No. 4 to the Charlotte Hornets.