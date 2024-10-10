The last few years have been incredibly difficult for Rafael Nadal due to injuries. At 38 years old, his best years are clearly behind him and that led to the Spaniard announcing on Thursday that he will retire at the end of the season.

Following his decision, fellow great Novak Djokovic paid respects to his former rival with two heartwarming posts on social media:

“Rafa, one post is not enough to express the respect I have for you and what you have done for our sport,” Djokovic wrote. “You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis and I think that’s probably greatest achievement anyone can wish for. Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever. Only you know what you had to endure to become icon of tennis and sport in general.”

“Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player. Your passion for representing Spain has always been remarkable. I wish you best possible farewell in Malaga with Davis Cup team of Spain. I will be there in person to pay respect to your stellar career.”

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic met 60 times in their careers, with the Serb winning 31. However, Rafa won 11 of 18 matches in Grand Slams. Nadal finishes his illustrious career with 22 Major titles, which ranks second all-time behind Djokovic, who sits at 24. The French Open was Nadal's forte and the reason he was named “The King of Clay”. Rafa took home 14 titles at Roland Garros.

Nadal definitely inspired a whole generation and was a mentor to one of the best players in the world right now, youngster Carlos Alcaraz. He looks to be the next big thing in the sport with a complete game in all facets.