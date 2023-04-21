Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Fresh off his ban from playing tennis tournaments in the United States, Novak Djokovic failed to reach the semifinal of his second straight European event after bowing out to compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the quarters of the Banja Luka Open on Friday.

The loss broke an 11-match winning streak against fellow Serbians, according to the Tennis Channel.

The World No. 1 lost in straight sets to Lajovic, 6-4, 7-6 in Bosnia-Herzegovina. The loss comes just a week after he fell to Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16 at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

It’s been a tough start to the European clay court season to say the least for the 35-year-old, as he continues to build up towards the French Open in May.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Lajovic said in his humble on-court interview after the victory. “It’s the biggest win of my career. Beating him is something I didn’t even think was possible, but it happened.”

Djokovic was favoring his right elbow throughout the match and looked troubled as he tried to battle through it, before eventually succumbing to some great tennis from the World No. 70.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had surgery on the joint in 2018 and said it was “not in an ideal condition” headed into the Srpska Open, according to BBC Sport.

Djokovic was unable to compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open in Florida after being denied entry to the United States due to his vaccination status.

It was just the second competitive tournament he’s played since early March, and either rust or the elbow is leading to him failing to play the kind of tennis that helped him win the Australian Open this past January.

Still, at this point in the storied career of Novak Djokovic, all that really matters are Grand Slams. He will begin his quest for an overall men’s record 23rd title at Roland Garros beginning on May 28.