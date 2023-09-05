Aryna Sabalanka's rise to world No. 1 in the women's tennis rankings hasn't gone unnoticed. Novak Djokovic, the 23-time Grand Slam winner, reached out to Sabalenka on Monday to congratulate her on the jaw-dropping milestone.

Sabalenka said Djokovic's message was the funniest among those she has received, per USOpen.org's Arthur Kapetanakis.

“I got a lot of messages, I got a lot of support from a lot of people, players. The funniest one was from Djokovic because he will also become world No. 1 after the US Open. Someone mentioned us with these funny sunglasses from the US Open. He just sent me (a message that said), ‘Smile if you become world No. 1 soon.' It was the funniest one, I would say,” Sabalenka said.

Aryna Sabalenka also received congratulations from Ons Jabeur. Despite the latter's tough loss to Zheng Qinwen in straight sets on Monday, she still gave props to the new women's world No. 1 tennis player.

“Very nice from Ons. After her tough loss, she gave me five. She was still upset, but she still (came) to me and congratulated me. I love this girl. She's amazing. I think she's the best,” Sabalanka said.

Aryna Sabalenka has been on a roll at the 2023 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka took over the world No. 1 ranking after Iga Swiatek lost to Jelena Ostapenko on Sunday. Ostapenko kept her four-match unbeaten streak against Swiatek alive. The three-set victory also propelled Ostapenko to her first-ever quarterfinal appearance at the US Open.

Sabalenka also became the first female tennis player since Serena Williams in 2016 to reach the quarterfinal round of all four Grand Slams. Sabalanka will face Zheng in the quarterfinals of the US Open. For his part, Novak Djokovic will square off against American Taylor Fritz on Tuesday.

Will new world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka win her second career Grand Slam? Stay tuned.