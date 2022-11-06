Bones Hyland had a coming out party for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night as he put on a show against the San Antonio Spurs. The 22-year-old combo guard was integral to Denver’s success as the Nuggets recorded their sixth win in nine games played thus far.

Hyland looked like a man on a mission on Saturday, pouring in 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, to go along with five rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and just one turnover in 25 minutes off the Denver bench. Bones also connected on six out of his eight attempts from deep in what was easily one of his best games as a pro.

After the game, the 6-foot-3 guard was asked about how he looked up to Nuggets icon Allen Iverson. Hyland got all excited as he described just how much admiration he has for the Hall of Famer (via the NBA on Twitter):

“Of course. Heck yeah,” Bones said. “That crossover, the flashiness, the swag, everything. You look up to a guy like AI. … I watched AI when I was younger, though, and just watching him on the Sixers was just like, ‘Wow.’ He’s a legend.”

"That crossover, the flashiness, the swag, everything… you look up to a guy like AI" Bones Hyland talks about his admiration for @alleniverson. pic.twitter.com/vUhOJGqpcW — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2022

To be honest, Bones Hyland somewhat looked like a second coming of the great Allen Iverson on Saturday night. They don’t exactly have the same style of play, but it is clear that the Nuggets youngster tries to pattern some of his game to that of AI.

Hyland missed the last two games for Denver due to a hip strain, but before the injury, he came out with a 26-point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers. His hot streak clearly isn’t over after Saturday’s explosion. He will want to keep it rolling on Monday when the Nuggets face off against the Spurs again in San Antonio.