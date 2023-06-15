The Denver Nuggets capped off one of the most dominant playoff runs in recent NBA memory with their NBA Finals win over the Miami Heat. The Nuggets were the No. 1 seed in the West and finished with an impressive 16-3 record.

The Nuggets were not picked to win the West. The Phoenix Suns had the best odds to win the conference at the beginning of the postseason. The team built believers as the playoffs went on, but one NBA pundit was on their bandwagon since the beginning of the season.

TNT “Inside the NBA” host Charles Barkley said in December the Nuggets would be world champions and they would finish with the best record in the West. He turned out right.

Charles Barkley knew from the beginning of the season that the Denver Nuggets would win the NBA Finals 👀🔮 (via @WashedMel)pic.twitter.com/QirPFASqZp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

Barkley played for the Suns at the best stage of his career and has been a supporter of the team. However, he stayed with his Nuggets pick when the teams played in the Western Conference semifinals.

Denver will host its championship parade Thursday. Barkley might not be there but he deserves some love from the Nuggets community for his support.

The team was led this postseason by center Nikola Jokic, who proved to be the best player in the world during the run. He was named NBA Finals MVP after he averaged 30.2 points on 58.3 percent shooting with 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

He told ESPN's Malika Andrews he lost his NBA Finals MVP trophy in the postgame celebration.

“I really don't know,” Jokic said. “I left it in (Nuggets equipment manager) Sparky [Gonzales'] room and it's not there anymore. So I don't know.”

Hopefully for Jokic and the Nuggets, he has found it in time for the championship parade.