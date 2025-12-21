The Denver Nuggets’ 115-101 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Ball Arena escalated beyond the scoreboard, reaching a boiling point with head coach David Adelman’s first career ejection.

The incident occurred with 8:40 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Nuggets trailing by as many as 17 points. Nikola Jokic absorbed contact on a missed attempt near the rim, but no foul was called. Adelman left the sideline to confront the officials, shouting at the referee and drawing his second technical foul of the night. He had already been assessed a technical foul in the first quarter following two quick offensive fouls on Jokic. Assistant coach Jared Dudley took over coaching duties for the remainder of the game as security escorted Adelman off the floor, earning a standing ovation from the Denver crowd and Jamal Murray.

Following the game, Adelman explained that his reaction was the result of confusion rather than a deliberate act.

“I was confused, and so I was just looking for answers, and I went out there to find them, and turns out I had to leave,” Adelman said. “Sometimes confusion can lead to destructive things, right? It seemed like (the ref) just kept walking away further and further.”

His ejection came amid a night in which the Nuggets' scoring remained erratic. Denver shot 40% from the field and just 28% from three-point range, compared to Houston’s 51% overall shooting and 54% from beyond the arc. The Nuggets were outscored largely at the three-point line, as the Rockets made 19 threes, including 10 in the first half alone.

Jokic completed the game with 25 points on 20 shots, along with seven rebounds and five assists, but spent extended stretches on the bench due to foul trouble, picking up his fourth foul early in the third quarter and his fifth in the fourth. Murray contributed 16 points on 4-of-13 shooting with seven assists, while Denver managed only 16 points in the second quarter and 21 in the third.

Houston took charge late in the third quarter behind rookie guard Reed Sheppard, who scored 28 points off the bench and ended the period with an 11-0 run that stretched the Rockets' lead to 82–66 entering the fourth. Sheppard went 6-of-9 from three-point range and also recorded six assists, three steals, and two blocks. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 31 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including five made threes, while adding six rebounds and five assists, and Jabari Smith Jr. chipped in 22 points.

The loss dropped the Nuggets to 20-7, ending their six-game winning streak. They entered Saturday’s contest having defeated Houston earlier in the week and were leading the season series 2-0. Denver will next host the Utah Jazz on Monday.