The Denver Nuggets received encouraging news about forward Peyton Watson's injury status following their 128-125 overtime win over the Houston Rockets. Watson exited the game just five minutes into the first quarter due to what was classified as a ‘lower trunk' injury.

Despite Watson missing the remainder of the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman doesn't expect him to be out for an extended period of time.

“It was bone on bone,” Adelman said in his postgame presser. “It could be totally fine tomorrow. But it hurt him. It was one of those stingers that he just couldn't get himself warmed up again… Nothing long-term as far as I understand. Just probably a bone bruise.”

Watson's injury couldn't come at a worse time for Denver, as he has stepped up in a big way during the absences of Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun.

After being thrust into the starting lineup, Watson has posted career-best numbers across the board. Watson has been averaging 10.5 points per game through 25 appearances while shooting 50.3% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range. He's also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists while providing a significant defensive boost.

The Nuggets will have a few days off before they face the Orlando Magic at home on Thursday. That should provide Watson enough time to rest up and nurse his minor injury.

If Watson is unavailable, the Nuggets could give increased minutes to Spencer Jones, who has emerged as an unexpected gem for the team this season. Tim Hardaway Jr. could also see increased minutes, as he was the one who successfully stepped up in Watson's absence against Houston.