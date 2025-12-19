Nikola Jokic has done it. The Denver Nuggets superstar big man just passed NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most assists by a center in league history.

The historic dime, the 5661st of Jokic's career, happened in the third period of Thursday night's game against the visiting Orlando Magic at Mile High City, as he found Jalen Pickett open for a 3-point attempt.

With this dime, Nikola Jokic passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most assists by a CENTER in NBA history 🪙 JOKER – 5,661 (and counting)

KAJ – 5,660

It took Jabbar 1,560 games across a total of 22 seasons in the NBA to dish out 5,660 assists, while Jokic is only in his 11th campaign in the league. The showdown against the Magic is also his 771st appearance in an NBA game.

Of course, Abdul-Jabbar was more focused on making buckets with his unstoppable skyhook shot than finding his teammates for sweet scoring chances. After all, he had Magic Johnson doing that for him for many years during their time together as members of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets big man isn't too shabby a scorer, either, but what sets him apart from most other big men of his generation (and many others in the past) is his ability to get the rock to his teammates.

Jokic breaking Abdul-Jabbar's assists record for centers was only a matter of time from happening. If it weren't going to be against the Magic, it would happen in one of the next few Nuggets games.

In a way, Jokic is a point guard trapped in a massive center's body. His vision is elite even by a guard's standard. In addition to his height, which helps him see the floor better, Jokic's high basketball IQ plays a big role in why he's such a talented passer.