Apart from both leaving it all on the floor for their respective teams this season, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler do have quite a bit in common. Both superstars put winning above everything else, and they both prioritize the good of the team over their own personal achievements.

A testament to this fact is how Jimmy Butler blatantly said that he intends to snub the Hall of Fame ceremony if he ever gets inducted many years from now. This sweeping declaration from the Miami Heat star drew all sorts of reactions, and some of them weren't really that nice.

Well, Nikola Jokic has taken it a step further. Speaking to ESPN's Malika Andrews in a recent interview, the Denver Nuggets big man revealed that he actually misplaced the Finals MVP trophy:

“I really don't know,” Jokic responded when asked where the trophy is. “I left it in [the equipment manager's] room and it's not there anymore. So I don't know. But hopefully it's gonna arrive in my house.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"I really don't know. I left [the Finals MVP trophy] in Sparky [Gonzales's] room and it's not there anymore. So I don't know." Nikola Jokic told Malika Andrews that he misplaced the FMVP trophy in the equipment manager's room 😂 (via @malika_andrews)pic.twitter.com/gRDz4KNAcG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

Nikola Jokic wasn't even kidding. It seems like he completely forgot about the trophy amid the Nuggets' title celebrations. Obviously, league commissioner Adam Silver won't be laughing when he hears this.

This just speaks volumes of how little Jokic cares about individual accolades. Also, it shows just how much he values winning the title over everything else. The solo awards are great and all, but at the end of the day, it's all about the Larry O'Brien trophy for Nikola Jokic.