Dak Prescott is a phenomenal quarterback. He's done nothing but perform at a high level despite the massive amount of attention and pressure of being the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback.

He entered Christmas Day second in the NFL in passing yards at 4,175. He and his two stud receivers, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, have played very well this season. His tight end, Jake Ferguson, is one of the rising TEs in the league, so Prescott has a great core to play with.

Prescott did not want his teammates to be cheap on this Christmas Day. He then gifted his team with awesome stuff.

Ahead of the game against the Washington Commanders, Prescott delivered a message proving why he is a leader.

Article Continues Below

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on the Netflix pregame show on his message to the team: ‘Enjoy this brotherhood. Enjoy these last two games. Don't take a moment for granted. We've got a special group. This is about having fun together. We'll make sure we do that today.”

Prescott and the Cowboys stormed out of the gates firing on all cylinders. Prescott threw a touchdown pass to Ferguson after a solid 5-minute drive. So far in the first half, Prescott and the offense are looking sharp. Javonte Williams has played elite this game as well, trucking a defender and rushing for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 14-3 lead.

Neither team is playing for anything, but the Cowboys want to prove to their fanbase that they can end the season on a high note.