Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been playing great basketball for the last week and change. He’s averaging 23 points per game over his last four on 43.4% shooting from the field and, even more impressively, 45.1% shooting from behind the three-point arc. It’s no coincidence that with Murray playing well lately, the Nuggets as a whole are, too — the team has won six in a row. So when the Nuggets take their home court to play Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, every Nuggets fan will be dying to know: Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

Is Nuggets’ Jamal Murray playing vs. Blazers

Simply put, the Nuggets nor Murray have yet to answer this question definitively.

The Nuggets have downgraded Murray from probable to questionable for Tuesday’s showdown with right foot and ankle inflammation, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Bones Hyland (right ankle sprain) and Vlatko Cancar (leg contusion) are also both questionable to play for Denver.

Murray, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets. He’s averaging 18.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks across 36 appearances this season. Murray’s grown leaps and bounds in his ability to earn trips to the free throw line compared to when he first entered the pros. He’s attempting 3.5 free throws per contest thus far, a career-high.

Whether Murray plays on Tuesday or not, the Nuggets should have no problem beating the Blazers at home. After all, Denver has been nearly unbeatable at home, as the team is tied with Memphis for the league’s best home record at 19-3.