The Denver Nuggets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. At 29-13, Denver has won its last five games and eight out of its previous ten. The Nuggets’ most recent win came on Friday against a Paul George-less Clippers squad. Point guard Jamal Murray starred in the win as he scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out four assists in 39 minutes of action.

Following the win, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talked to reporters and praised Murray for his monster night against the Clippers, per a tweet from the NBA’s official account:

“Jamal Murray is more than a scorer. Jamal Murray is a complete basketball player, and when he plays like he’s played recently — when he’s scoring, he’s rebounding, he’s playmaking, and most importantly, he’s defending — now he’s a guy that should be given all-star recognition because he’s impacting the game in so many different ways. And that’s been my challenge to him all along is let’s get back to playing at a high level on every facet, and he’s been doing it, so you have to give him a ton of credit.”

Jamal Murray, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets. He’s averaging 18.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks across 35 appearances this season. Despite missing the entire 2021-22 campaign due to injury, Murray’s scoring efficiency hasn’t taken a noticeable dip thus far. He’s converting 44.9% of his total field goal attempts and 38.9% of his three-pointers on 5.5 tries per contest.