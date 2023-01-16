Nikola Jokic’s game-winner for the Denver Nuggets against the Orlando Magic was incredible, but his reaction to it–or the lack thereof–made it even more amusing.

With less than five seconds left on the clock and the game tied at 116-116, Jokic received the ball from Jamal Murray at the top of the key. Franz Wagner was tightly defending the Serbian big man, and so with not a lot of time left and the defense on him, Jokic made the quick decision to do a stepback triple to create separation and launch the game-winner.

Of course the rest of the Nuggets and the home fans in attendance roared in celebration. But as everyone was hyped up and cheering for him after the big-time shot, Jokic went viral for his lack of expression. He could have been a little bit happier with his clutch performance, but that was not the case.

NIKOLA JOKIC FOR THE WIN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/f4sT1GLa0y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 16, 2023

Sure enough, it had everyone buzzing after the game.

“The thing that’s crazy, to me, is his reaction. There is none. Just routine game-winner stuff. Reminds me of D-Rose and Lillard. Cool as the other side of the pillow,” Mike Singer of the Denver Post wrote.

Meanwhile, former NBA star Eddie Johnson said, “Jokic reactions period makes Tim Duncan look like Magic Johnson. Can you imagine his kids coming home happy about anything. He be like yea ok! His expressions make a funeral a comedy show!”

“Jokic winning the game on a step back 3 is so funny. That was the most chill reaction to a game winner I have ever seen in my life lol” another fan said.

To be fair to Nikola Jokic, however, he told Singer after the contest that’s really how he does things. “That’s how I react … with no reaction,” the Nuggets star explained.

But hey, Nuggets fans will certainly have no complaints. After all, their superstar gets the job done–expressionless or not.