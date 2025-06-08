The Dallas Cowboys are used to controversies surrounding their players, both on and off the field. Unfortunately, one ex-Cowboys player has gotten himself into trouble with the law once again.

Former Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is facing charges for his involvement in a fatal crash, per the Associated Press.

The accident occurred on a Dallas-area freeway and resulted in the death of one female motorcyclist. It was first reported by The Dallas Morning News on Saturday.

According to police in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Joseph called Plano police to report his involvement in the crash, which occurred in the early hours on Saturday morning.

Joseph was reportedly arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and collision involving personal injury or death. The second charge is much more serious as it is a second-degree felony.

Police released the name of the victim, Cody Morris of Plano, who was killed in the crash.

This is not the first time that Joseph has been in trouble with the law.

Joseph had another incident with police during the 2022 NFL offseason. He was the passenger in an SUV that was involved with a shooting that took place in Dallas. One victim from the attack was shot in the head during the incident. Police concluded that Joseph was not the shooter and he faced no repercussions from the NFL.

It is not immediately clear that Joseph has legal representation following his arrest on Saturday.

Joseph played nine games for the DC Defenders in the UFL during the 2025 season this spring. The UFL said in a statement that they are aware of Joseph's arrest but declined to comment further on the matter.

The Cowboys selected Joseph in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Joseph played two seasons in Dallas before he was traded to Miami. He also had brief stints in Seattle and Indianapolis before leaving the NFL.