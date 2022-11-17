Published November 17, 2022

Nikola Jokic is without a doubt one of the greatest big men to ever pick up a basketball. The fact that the Denver Nuggets superstar has won back-to-back MVP titles is a clear testament to this fact.

At this point, however, Jokic is by no means resting on his laurels. Just ask Nuggets teammate Bones Hyland, who is clearly in awe of Jokic’s elite mentality when it comes to winning (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Coming off of being an MVP, this guy is very humble, he doesn’t wanna talk about no accolades, it’s just straight work,” Hyland said on a recent episode of JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast. “… It’s all about team and winning. Everything else, all the accolades, I’m not saying that he don’t care about them, but he don’t speak about it. He don’t want to talk about it. He’s like, ‘Okay just throw it to the side. I just want to win a championship. Multiple championships.’ That’s really just his day-to-day approach.”

Don’t let his image fool you. Nikola Jokic may look like a nice guy (well, it seems that he really actually is) and he may not possess the typical muscular build of NBA players, but this man is an absolute beast behind the scenes. His career and everything he has achieved up to this point are proof that this man has a work ethic that is second to none.

Be that as it may, one thing that cannot be denied is that Jokic has not yet reached his ultimate goal in the NBA. As Hyland said, the championship is what motivates Jokic, and it is clear that he won’t stop working until he has achieved this objective. As a matter of fact, winning just one championship probably won’t be enough for this man.