It seems like the Denver Nuggets can't catch a break when it comes to injuries right now. Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun have missed multiple weeks with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively, and both Cam Johnson and Nikola Jokic recently went down with knee injuries that will sideline them indefinitely. Now, ahead of the Nuggets' first game of 2026 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jamal Murray finds himself on the injury report.

Jokic, Johnson, Gordon, and Braun are all out to begin 2026 in Denver. Four of the Nuggets' five starters have gone down with different injuries, leaving Murray as the last man standing from the team's starting rotation at the start of January.

Even the Nuggets' depth has been hit hard by injury, as Jonas Valanciunas suffered a calf strain in his first start of the season filling in for Jokic. With Valanciunas now set to miss at least a month, even more pressure has been put on Murray. However, the Nuggets guard has popped up on the injury report with a left ankle sprain.

The good news surrounding Murray is that he is listed as probable for Friday's game against Cleveland. Head coach David Adelman can breathe a sigh of relief regarding Murray, as losing him would result in Denver being without their entire starting five.

After playing the Cavs on Friday night, the Nuggets will play a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday against the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively. If Murray continues to be bothered by his ankle sprain, it is likely he will sit out one of these games.

Despite battling numerous injuries and missing a significant portion of their offensive production, the Nuggets have continued to push forward and rely on their newfound depth. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown were essential additions for this team in the offseason to add extra depth on their bench, and both veterans have stepped up in the absence of Denver's starters.

Even fourth-year forward Peyton Watson has stepped into a much larger role as of late, averaging 16.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor over his last three games.

While the Nuggets' depth will definitely be tested without Jokic and others on the court, at least Adelman and the team can continue to rely on Murray, who could very well be on his way to his first All-Star appearance, averaging a career-high 25.1 points per game this season.