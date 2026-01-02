The injury bug is hitting the Denver Nuggets hard right now. With four of the five starters out with an injury, including Nikola Jokic, it now appears the team will be without backup center Jonas Valanciunas for some time.

Reports indicate that Valanciunas, who is 33 years old, came down with a calf strain during the Nuggets' 106-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Denver found out on Thursday that he will be out for at least a month and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks after sustaining a right calf strain in Wednesday's win in Toronto, sources tell ESPN. Another injury blow for third-seeded Denver, which is down 4 of 5 starters, including Nikola Jokic and now his backup.”

Article Continues Below

That means Denver is without its starting and backup centers. The Nuggets' front office may have to make a move by either signing someone out of free agency or potentially making some kind of trade. Until then, head coach David Adelman is going to have to get creative with the lineup.

Before sustaining the calf strain injury, Jonas Valanciunas had been serving as a solid backup option off the bench. The 14-year veteran has played in every game so far this season. That 33-game streak will come to an end on Friday when he sits out for the Nuggets' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Valanciunas is averaging 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game so far in the 2025-26 campaign. He's also shooting 59.3% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the three-point line.