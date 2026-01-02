Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen might be off the team's injury report ahead of Friday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. This comes as a relief after he missed the last seven games with a right knee injury.

Previously, Allen dealt with a lingering right quad contusion that kept him sidelines. He came back, reclaimed his role as the team's sniper, in addition to being the offensive connector.

If Allen were to be out again, then more offensive production would fall on Collin Gillespie. The latter has been masterful, scoring 15+ points in his last seven games.

Throughout the previous few games, Allen has done his pregame warmups but hasn't done much beyond that. In the 16 games he's played, he's been masterful, averaging career-highs in nearly every statistical category.

His ball-handling and playmaking have transformed his game into a truly complete player. The 16.1 points and 1.7 steals per game indicate a sign of serious growth.

For Phoenix, they will need all the help they can get. The Suns have been without Jalen Green since November and have been down two starters since Allen went out.

Adding the latter back into that equation can automatically pay dividends. The floor will open back up, the playmaking, and another guy who can stretch the defense out.

Not to mention, his defense has also been a bonus, and it's something Phoenix could be excited to have back.