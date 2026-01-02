The Golden State Warriors are expected to turn to Jonathan Kuminga as injuries continue to mount ahead of Friday night’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With Golden State aiming to extend its winning streak to three games while opening the New Year at Chase Center, the Warriors have revealed plans to reinsert Kuminga into the rotation amid a depleted lineup. Tipoff against the Western Conference–leading Thunder is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported Friday afternoon that Kuminga is slated to play as several members of the Warriors’ core remain sidelined.

“As a result of their core sitting, I am told the Warriors will play Jonathan Kuminga tonight,” Siegel reported. “Kuminga has not played since Dec. 18 after being left out of Steve Kerr’s nightly rotation.”

Kuminga, 23, has been the subject of increased attention in recent weeks as both his role and long-term future have drawn league-wide interest. Through 18 games this season, including 13 starts, the athletic forward is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from three-point range. He has logged 24.8 minutes per contest and has provided energy on both ends when called upon.

Injuries force Warriors to revisit Jonathan Kuminga’s role vs. Thunder

His most recent appearance came Dec. 18 in a 99–98 loss to the Phoenix Suns. In that outing, Kuminga recorded two points, four rebounds and one assist while shooting 1-for-5 from the field across 10 minutes before falling out of the rotation in subsequent games.

Golden State’s decision to play Kuminga comes as the injury report continues to grow. Stephen Curry has been ruled out with a left ankle sprain, while Draymond Green is out for rest. Jimmy Butler III is also unavailable due to illness, removing another veteran presence from the lineup. De’Anthony Melton is listed as questionable with left knee injury management, and Seth Curry remains out with left sciatic nerve irritation.

The Warriors also listed Al Horford as probable with right sciatic nerve irritation and Trayce Jackson-Davis as probable with right knee patellar tendinitis.

At 18–16, Golden State has stabilized its position in the Western Conference but faces a difficult test against Oklahoma City, which enters at 29–5. Kuminga’s return to the floor could provide a needed spark as the Warriors navigate injuries, rotation adjustments and increasing pressure to sustain momentum early in the new calendar year.