Jamal Murray hasn’t played an NBA game in more than 18 months. Barring any sudden setbacks, the point guard will be able to end that streak in the Denver Nuggets’ season opener on Wednesday night.

Ahead of his return to basketball after more than 500 days away from an NBA court, Jamal Murray made a promise to his supporters and Nuggets fans everywhere. Murray shared the message along with the link to the TSN documentary on his road to recovery.

Mentality different this year I promise 🎯💯❤️🙏🏽 https://t.co/BQpclO3kpp — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) October 18, 2022

Jamal Murray was having his best season yet before going down with injury. He bumped up his scoring to 21.2 points per game, the first time he’s eclipsed the 20-point average mark up to that point. His efficiency also went up at nearly 48 percent from the field and almost 41 percent from beyond the arc.

On the heels of his spectacular NBA bubble breakout and with the Nuggets looking like one of the best teams in the NBA in the 2020-21 season, observers were expecting big things from Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and the Denver side once the playoffs began.

The time he missed can no longer be made up, but the cautious timeline for return that the Nuggets used with Jamal Murray could very well pay off this season. With Jokic the reigning NBA MVP and a well-rested and recovering Murray and also Michael Porter Jr., there’s a future where the Nuggets look like the team to beat once the playoffs roll around. All that’s standing between now and getting there is a clean bill of health.