After another disappointing NBA All-Star Game, fans, media members, and players alike have continued to give their opinions on how to fix the midseason event. Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, though, had an idea not heard much by people inside the NBA: don't worry about it.

Jokic, who admitted he is “not built for this game, for this kind of game” when asked about being selected first in the ‘Inside the NBA' All-Star draft, said there are other things that the league should worry about instead of trying to fix the consistently maligned All-Star Game.

“I think maybe we should focus on some other things than All-Star,” Jokic said, via ESPN. “I think it's always going to be like this so we should accept it.”

While it's not a suggestion that many fans, especially older ones who are nostalgic about more competitive All-Star Games, but it might be way to go for the NBA, which received tons of criticism for its presentation of this year's event. Unlike in past years, the league opted to lean into the absurdity of the game by featuring comedian Kevin Hart making fun of players and the game, multiple members of the TNT broadcasting crew openly criticizing the game, and multiple extended breaks.

If the NBA elects to try to do something different again, it could listen to an idea that was most recently suggested by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who said the game should pit Team USA vs. Team World in hopes of capturing the intensity and competitiveness seen at the Olympic Games. Antetokounmpo also suggested rotating the All-Star Game from different cities in the United States and international markets.

Other ideas for how to reinvigorate the All-Star Weekend have been introducing a one-on-one tournament, which Unrivaled recently did with many of the WNBA's stars, incorporating EuroLeague teams, and putting lots of money on the line as an incentive for players to put forth effort.

If there are changes, fans should expect to see them next year, when the NBA heads to the Intuit Dome in the Los Angeles area, one of the league's biggest markets.