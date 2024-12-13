Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic has been one of, if not, the most dominant player in the NBA. Despite his dominance, he doesn't have a flashy game, much like former Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce. On the KG Certified Podcast, Pierce and former teammate Kevin Garnett joked about how Jokic's lack of athleticism means that retirement could be postponed.

“That’s why I’ve been saying… I could come back,” Pierce said. “That’s what I've been trying to tell you. No athleticism, and can barely jump. That’s what I’ve been trying to tell you. Why can’t I come back if that’s the league? Look at our top players. Luka (Doncic), no athleticism. Joker, come on, dog, I can spot up, I give you some slow motion.”

Although Pierce is known for wild NBA takes, he has a point here. His game was not built around athleticism, but rather his skill. He was known as a true three-level scorer who can score from anywhere and at any time. Pierce did play an impressive 19 seasons in the NBA, recording 26,397 points in his career. He knows how to put the ball in the hoop through shot-fakes, footwork, and fundamentals that are frequently overlooked.

Nikola Jokic's dominance for the Nuggets is somewhat resemblant of Paul Pierce's game

Pierce and the Nuggets MVP aren't the same in terms of dominant, but their skill sets align. Even after Jokic pretended to be Tyson Fury, the athleticism isn't there. The former Celtics forward made his career known for his shooting and savvy scoring. He averaged over 20 points per game for seven straight seasons. In a league where shooting wasn't a priority, he would thrive in today's game.

Not to mention, Pierce played a hefty amount of minutes in his career. He never had a season averaging below than 32 minutes per game. Funny enough, that's one of the underrated aspects of Jokic’s game, that he looks slow and nonathletic. However, to play 37.6 minutes per game at a high level and dominate the way he is means something else. He has to be one of the most in shape big men in the NBA. Jokic is currently second in the NBA in minutes per game, only behind Knicks' Mikal Bridges.

The Truth shouldn't attempt a comeback at this point in his life. He's been out of the league since the 2016-17 season. However, his point illustrates a concept that many can agree with. Non-athletic guys like Pierce could dominate in today's league. The offensive emphasis could heighten those players and add years to their respective careers.