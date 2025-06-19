Miami Marlins fans were left feeling ancient after the 2025 high school baseball player of the year admitted he had to Google the legendary Josh Beckett to understand who he was being compared to. The moment, captured in a viral MLB clip, highlights the stark generational gap in baseball and reminds fans just how long it’s been since the Marlins 2003 World Series title.

MLB’s official X account, formerly known as Twitter, shared the moment the pitcher revealed he didn’t even know who Beckett was.

High School National Player of the Year Seth Hernandez has drawn comps to Josh Beckett He was born 3 years AFTER Beckett won the World Series with the Marlins … so he had to look him up on YouTube 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3IdCWcQBi8 — MLB (@MLB) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hernandez, born in 2006, was born three years after Beckett delivered a complete-game shutout against the Yankees in Game 6 to earn World Series MVP honors. Beckett helped Miami capture its second championship in franchise history—but for Hernandez, the 2007 ALCS MVP for the Boston Red Sox was just another forgotten name from the past. That’s why, upon hearing the comparison, the top prospect had to search online to see who Beckett even was.

In the interview, Hernandez reflected on the moment, calling it “kind of scary” how much people saw similarities between him and the former Marlins ace. That quote alone sums up the current generational gap in baseball, with one of today’s brightest stars unfamiliar with one of Miami’s all-time legends.

Since winning their second title in seven years after taking the 2003 World Series in six games, the Marlins have reached the postseason only four times, most recently falling in the 2023 Wild Card round. That extended drought only adds to the weight of this moment for fans who still vividly recall Beckett’s brilliance on the mound.

For many lifelong Marlins fans, the top prospect’s revelation was jarring. It wasn’t just a fun fact, it was a reminder that over two full decades have passed since that iconic championship run. A generation of fans has grown up without experiencing that level of success, and now new stars are emerging who never even saw it happen.

Yet, that’s the beauty of baseball. As the game continues to evolve, its past continues to shape its future. The 2025 High School Player of the Year may not have grown up watching Beckett, but he now carries that same promise—and just maybe, he’ll ignite the next chapter of Marlins greatness.