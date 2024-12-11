Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, known for his humility and quiet dominance on the basketball court, provided a rare glimpse into his self-assured nature through an analogy recently shared by teammate DeAndre Jordan. Speaking on FanDuel's “Run It Back,” Jordan recounted a lighthearted moment that perfectly encapsulated Jokic's understated confidence.

“He gave us a pretty good analogy the other day,” Jordan said during the segment hosted by Michelle Beadle, Lou Williams, and Chandler Parsons. “He looked himself in the mirror, flexed, and said, ‘I am Tyson Fury.’”

Nikola Jokic's playful Tyson Fury analogy his quiet confidence and historic dominance

Jordan elaborated, explaining Jokic’s meaning behind the playful comment. “He said, you don’t see it, but I am really, really good.”

Parsons added context to the analogy, likening Jokic’s comparison to Tyson Fury, the heavyweight boxing champion known for his unassuming demeanor but extraordinary skill. “He is right. Like, I’m scared as s**t of Mike Tyson, but Tyson Fury is just as good—he’s just less intimidating.”

The moment offered a rare insight into Jokic’s personality, blending humor with a recognition of his immense talent.

Jokic, currently in the midst of a historic season, continues to build his case as one of the greatest centers in NBA history. The two-time MVP is averaging 32.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting an impressive 56.1% from the field and 50% from three-point range.

Jokic's record-breaking performances anchor Nuggets amid slow start to the season

In a recent stretch of games, Jokic delivered one jaw-dropping performance after another. Against the Washington Wizards, he scored a career-high 56 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and dished out eight assists in a narrow loss. He followed that with a dominant 48-point, 14-rebound, eight-assist, and three-steal performance in the Nuggets’ commanding 141-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite his video game-like numbers, Denver has had a slow start to the season, sitting at 12-10. Jokic’s performances, however, have kept the Nuggets competitive and fueled conversations about a potential fourth MVP award.

The Nuggets return home Friday night to host the Los Angeles Clippers (14-11) after a challenging road trip where they went 1-2. As the season progresses, Jokic’s remarkable consistency and leadership will be crucial for Denver to solidify its position in the Western Conference standings.

Jordan’s anecdote serves as a reminder of Jokic’s unique blend of self-awareness and humor, qualities that complement his dominance on the court. Whether flexing in front of a mirror or recording another triple-double, Jokic continues to redefine greatness for centers in the NBA.