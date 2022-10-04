Nikola Jokic eases Nuggets’ concern over wrist injury scare

Nikola Jokic reportedly does not have much concern over his right wrist ailment, per Mike Singer. However, Singer did report that Jokic admitted the wrist felt “weird.” The reigning MVP previously tweaked his wrist during the Denver Nuggets’ preseason opener.

The big man fortunately seems to be alright. It should be noted that Jokic dealt with a wrist injury during the 2021-2022 season. It is unclear if this minor ailment is related to last year’s injury, but that is certainly something to keep an eye on.

Nikola Jokic is fresh off of back-to-back MVP awards. He’s emerged as one of the NBA’s best centers and is bringing attention back to the center position. His versatile skillset is nearly unparalleled around the league. The Nuggets were hit hard by the injury bug throughout the 2021-2022 campaign, but Jokic kept Denver in the playoff conversation. Despite not making much of a postseason run, the fact that they even made the playoffs amid their plethora of injury concerns was a testament to Jokic’s effect on the team.

Nikola Jokic is looking to lead the Nuggets back to the playoffs this season. Meanwhile, Denver is hoping for better luck from a health perspective. It would have been a major blow to see Jokic go down with an injury this early in the preseason. But according to Jokic, there is not much to worry about.

The Nuggets will proceed in a cautious manner with Nikola Jokic. Barring any setbacks, he should be ready to roll moving forward.