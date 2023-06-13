Nikola Jokic has finally captured the NBA Championship after eight years in the league, as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games with Monday's finisher.

The two-time NBA MVP has achieved his elusive ring, and he couldn't be more relieved that it's over. He brought home the first championship in team history, and he was glad the weight was off his shoulders.

“The job is done, we can go home now,” the Nuggets superstar told ESPN's Lisa Salters in his postgame interview.

The Joker finished with a final stat line of 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the champs. He averaged an incredible 30 points and 14 boards for the entire series, turning in several triple-doubles.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Serbian star is known for his unique off-the-court behavior, much different from the typical NBA max contract player. He spends most of his time with his family and beloved horses, even saying recently that he will likely add another to the collection after the victory.

Nikola Jokic celebrating his first NBA title with his brothers ❤️pic.twitter.com/B4wxuxdRG8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

In the immediate aftermath of the final buzzer, he was also seen embracing his two brothers from Serbia, who have been fervent supporters of his career. They have gone especially viral during these NBA playoffs for their eccentric celebrations on the sidelines.

Shortly after, Jokic was named 2023 Finals MVP for his nearly unstoppable performance in the series. He was a unanimous winner of the award receiving all 11 votes, and also made history as the lowest draft pick to ever win the award as he was taken at No. 41 in 2014.