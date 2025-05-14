The Denver Nuggets came up short in Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, suffering a 112-105 loss that puts them on the brink of elimination heading into their upcoming Game 6 contest. While things didn't go the Nuggets way down the stretch, superstar center Nikola Jokic wasn't losing any sleep over the team's shot selection.

Denver held a 12-point lead with just over five minutes left in the third quarter, but Oklahoma City gradually clawed their way back into the game, thanks in large part to a strong showing in the fourth quarter, as they won the frame 34-19. The Nuggets struggled to hit shots, but Jokic wasn't upset, saying that the team was generating quality looks that they simply could not hit.

“I think we are getting open looks, and that's what you can only think about, just to get open looks,” Jokic said after the game. “I think we had the looks that we wanted to have.”

"I think we had the looks that we wanted to have" -Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets looking to bounce back with season on the line in Game 6

Jokic did all he could to power the Nuggets to victory, as he scored 44 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Aside from Jamal Murray, who scored 28 points, Jokic didn't get much help, as Aaron Gordon was the only other player to score double-figure points, but he took 13 shots to get his 13 points. With every Thunder starter scoring double-digit points, it was simply too much for Jokic to overcome.

Now, the stage is set for a do-or-die Game 6 at Ball Arena, where Denver will have to pick up a victory in order to keep their season alive. This isn't the first time the Nuggets have had their backs up against the wall in the postseason, but they will need to hit their shots if they intend on forcing a Game 7. Tip-off for Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday, May 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET, and there is clearly a lot on the line for Denver in this contest.