The NBA Draft Combine is going down this week as the 2025 NBA Draft will take place in the end of June. The Rutgers basketball team has two players that are expected to be selected very early on as Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper were both two of the best players in college basketball last season. Both Bailey and Harper spent one season with the Scarlet Knights, and they are now ready to go pro.

Ace Bailey is one of the best players in the NBA Draft because of his size and athleticism. He is 6'10” but can move up and down the floor with ease. He is also a terrific shooter, and that has all come from practice.

“Workouts. I work the shots a lot,” Bailey said, according to a video from Chase Hughes. “I mean the shots I work on in the workouts are the shots I do in the game. So what might be a bad shot to you, you don't work on it. I work on it. So that's how I look at it.”

Every basketball player works out consistently, but it's not as simple as it sounds. Bailey makes sure to approach his workouts similarly to how he would approach a game, and he credits that for his success.

“Workout consistently,” he continued. “I mean, same thing. Two people guarding me during the workout, three people guarding me during the workout. Create space to get my shot off.”

This past season at Rutgers, Bailey averaged 17.6 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 46% from the floor and 34.6% from deep.

Ace Bailey's lone season with the Rutgers basketball team didn't go to plan in terms of team success, but he did become one of the most polished prospects in the NBA Draft. He will likely be a top-three pick when the draft rolls around on June 25th.