The Golden State Warriors were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves, 4-1. Minnesota clinched the series in Game 5 with a 121-110 win. The series feels like one of “what could have been” and is filled with missed opportunities due to Steph Curry getting injured in Game 1, missing Games 2 through 5, and targeting a Game 6 return. The Warriors needed at least one more win to cling to that hope, but they could not get it.

With the off-season starting, the Warriors have all options on the table to try to stay in contention. The most significant need is for the Warriors to add depth down low and gain more size as a team. The potential loss of Jonathan Kuminga looms over the Warriors, and Draymond Green can only do so much down low at his size, and he's getting older. Kevon Looney is capable, but they need more help, which is where Bobby Marks' suggestion of Brook Lopez comes into play.

Brook and his brother Robin are Stanford grads, and Brook also has a home in Fresno, California. The Warriors are desperate for size, especially if they lose Kuminga. Despite the market for centers being thinner than most years, Lopez makes a lot of sense for a reunion in the Bay Area.

Another reason it would make sense for Lopez to look at the market is that it is highly probable that Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be with the Milwaukee Bucks next season. At 37, Lopez is at the age where championships are valued above all else, and if the Bucks trade Antetokounmpo, they instantly become a team in a rebuilding phase.

The Warriors are one of the most well-run organizations in the NBA. They still have Steve Kerr as coach and Steph Curry, one of the best superstars in the NBA. That situation should appeal to any veteran looking to win one more ring, and Lopez fits that bill completely.

Lopez would fill an instant void and return to the Bay Area, where he's familiar. He would then be able to try to win one more ring in an extraordinary situation. If this move were to happen, it would be a win-win for everyone involved.