Very little has separated the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder in their Western Conference Semifinal series. While it seemed like Denver held momentum early on after staking claim to a 113-104 overtime win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead, Nikola Jokic has been unable to lead his team to a win in each of the last two games against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co.

As a result, the Nuggets find themselves in a 3-2 hole after losing 112-105 in Game 5 on Monday night. Despite holding an eight-point lead entering the fourth quarter, the Thunder fought hard to outscore their opponents 34-19 in the final 12 minutes, lifting them to being one game away from the Western Conference Finals.

With this series heading to Denver for Game 6, Jokic and the Nuggets don't appear to be too concerned. This team has championship DNA from their title run two years ago, and the Nuggets understand the opportunity ahead of them in Game 6 on their home floor.

That is why Jokic sent a stern warning to his opposition and all of Denver's doubters following their Game 5 loss on Monday night.

“We’re not going to go and just give them Game 6,” Jokic told reporters after Monday's loss. “I mean, we’ll be playing in front of our crowd. I think only the second game was kind of a blowout, and every other game was interesting. We were there. So, I think we have a chance and we will play our best.”

Nikola Jokic prepared to win Game 6

Although Jokic scored 44 points and registered 15 rebounds in the Nuggets' Game 5 loss, this series has been a struggle for the star big man, given the insane scoring numbers we are used to seeing from the three-time league MVP.

In the three games before Monday night's loss, Jokic averaged 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting just 33.3 percent from the floor and a dreaded 18.2 percent from 3-point range. He also turned the ball over 16 total times in that three-game span.

Going down 3-2 to the Thunder and facing elimination on their home court is not ideal for Jokic and the Nuggets. However, the superstar big man seemed to find his offensive rhythm, shooting 17-of-25 from the floor and 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Jamal Murray also played well with 28 points in 42 minutes.

“It’s not enjoyable (to lose),” Jokic admitted. “Every close, competitive game is enjoyable for me. If it’s in the playoffs or the first game of the season, I think I play the game every day the same way. That’s the key to being prepared, of your mindset. Every game is the same. That’s how I approach the games.”

Confidence oozes from the Nuggets.

Jokic understands that his team can win this series against the Thunder, who finished a league-best 68-14 during the regular season. The Nuggets understand it takes four wins to claim the series, and Oklahoma City is going to face a lot of challenges trying to get that final win against Jokic, Murray, and their entire roster in Game 6 on Thursday night in Denver.

That is why Jokic has made it clear the Nuggets will elevate their play, potentially resulting in a decisive Game 7 needing to decide this series.