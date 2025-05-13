Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has been the subject of criticism throughout his NBA career, but a recent piece written about the future Hall-of-Fame point guard is coming under fire due to some quotes that appear to have rubbed people the wrong way.

In a story published on Tuesday morning, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne detailed bits of what the Russell Westbrook experience has been like for the Nuggets, riding the highs with the lows. But a quote labeling Westbrook as “immature” did not sit well with many outside the team including a former teammate of Westbrook's in Austin Rivers.

Former Russell Westbrook teammate rips “anonymous source” after “immature” report

The Nuggets are in a fight with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs, but in the round prior, they were in danger of being eliminated by the LA Clippers in what was a seven-game series.

Following the Nuggets' Game 2 loss against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, there were reportedly heated arguments among Nuggets players, including one between Russell Westbrook and Aaron Gordon.

A quote after the incident claimed Westbrook is “immature.”

That sparked an angry reaction from an old Houston Rockets teammate of Russell Westbrook's: Austin Rivers.

I’m done with the “anonymous source” when discussing an athlete’s character!! Either speak with ur chest saying what you feel or name your source who says such things. Btw I was Russ teammate, “immature” is the last thing that comes to mind… smh pic.twitter.com/QWU9Fc07Ui — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Hey listen man, y'all killing me with this anonymous s–t,” Rivers said of the Nuggets guard. “Seriously, no more of that. I don't want any more people talking about they heard such and such about a player due to an anonymous source, or I heard this guy wants out, or he wants to be traded, he wants to be signed here, he's unhappy, or I heard that guy's not a pleasure to work around, says an anonymous source. Enough of that anonymous s–t. If you're gonna speak on a player's character, if y'all gonna come out here and talk about a player's personal life and certain things about them, either say it with your chest and say that you feel this way, or if you're gonna quote somebody else, say their damn name. I'm tired of the anonymous s–t.”

Rivers played one season with the Westbrook and the Houston Rockets during the 2019-20 season. He also played a season and a half with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Denver Nuggets from 2020-2022.

“Y'all over here talking about Russell Westbrook is immature, says an anonymous teammate of his own,” Rivers continued. “Then say the teammate then, who said that bulls–t? It's so silly man, speak on it. Otherwise I don't really want to hear it, I played with Russell. The last thing I would ever describe him as, as a teammate, is immature. This guy's like the epitome of what a professional looks like, how he approaches his craft, how hard he works, how much energy and pride and passion he plays with every game.

“So if you're gonna come out on national news or on national television, we got all these platforms, all these resources, all these podcasts, all these shows, all these network shows, there's millions of information now to the point where people don't even know what's true or not. If y'all gonna speak on a player's name, any athlete's name, either say it with your chest, or if you're gonna quote somebody else, say their damn name. No more anonymous stuff. An anonymous source says Russell Westbrook's immature. Man, give me a break. Y'all killing me with this s–t. It's BS.”

Fans on social media joined Austin Rivers in expressing their distaste with the story and the comments made about the Nuggets guard.

So far this postseason, Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 34 percent from three.

During the regular season, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game on 44.9 percent shooting from the field and 32.3 percent from three.

Game 5 between the Nuggets and Thunder will tip off Tuesday night at 6:30PM PST