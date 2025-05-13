Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault named Aaron Wiggins a key contributor who helped secure Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets. Tied 2- 2 in their best-of-7 series 2 2, the Thunder will look to take their first lead in the Western Conference semifinals. After dropping the series opener 121-119, Oklahoma City bounced back from its overtime loss (113-104), which Wiggins says gives his team momentum heading into Game 5.

After team practice, following Sunday's 92-87 win, a reporter asked Wiggins if he believed in momentum.

“100 percent,” Wiggins replied when asked if he believes in momentum. “I don't think we necessarily ever lost momentum. Obviously, losing that first game, home-court advantage. But in terms of confidence and our understanding of how good we can be as a team, tapping back into who we are — that's where our momentum stems from. Momentum's huge, and having home-court advantage is huge also.”

Wiggins finished with 11 points in Sunday's win, including hitting two critical threes in the final frame against the Nuggets.

“There's just an ultimate energy and confidence that flows within, I think, naturally within the team. And even outside of the team, I think fans can kind of feel momentum, obviously, in spurts of moments on runs in games. As players, it's just a confidence and a comfortability, being in the present time, and playing in the situation that you're in.”

The energy is twofold between the players and their fans. Wiggins says the Thunder can feel it from the fans, which they'll look to use to their advantage in Game 5.

“The fanbase has all the power in the world in terms of making an opposing team feel a certain way and obviously, making a home team feel a certain way,” Wiggins said. “That's why home-court advantage is home-court advantage. The fans make a big difference.”

Mark Daigneault on Thunder's ‘big-time players' in Game 4

Before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander closed out Game 4, Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace, and Alex Caruso set the stage. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault commended the three reserves, leading his second unit in the fourth quarter to avoid a 3-1 hole in their best-of-7 series.

“They were huge. They made huge shots, and they gave us huge defense and toughness plays in that stretch of the game. Big, big time,” Daigneault said. “We played a lot of minutes the other night. Our top guys played a lot of minutes the other night in the overtime game. Quick turnaround with an early game today. We made a very intentional effort to use our depth today and get everybody going.”

Wiggins (11), Wallace (11), and Caruso (10) combined for 32 points on 11-of-22 shooting, including 8-of-14 from deep against the Nuggets.