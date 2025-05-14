Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship in 2023 and helped them survive end-of-season turbulence this year, but he is also a big reason why they do not have a commanding 3-1 lead versus the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals. The three-time MVP was ice cold from the field in Games 2-4, failing to eclipse 37.5 percent shooting in each of those contests. Greatness finds a way, though.

In a matchup that could define the series, Jokic looks like his old dominant self. He has a double-double and 30-plus points on terrific shooting in Game 5 (at time of print). Besides imposing his will in the low post and finally getting into a groove from 3-point range, the 30-year-old center is exhibiting impressive ingenuity.

Almost midway through the second quarter, Jokic went after Thunder big man Jaylin Williams and headed toward the basket. Facing a double-team, he improvised, threw the ball off the side of the backboard to himself and scored the easy bucket. The soon-to-be five-time All-NBA First-Team selection is rightfully praised for his ability to create for his teammates, but he can also craftily make scoring opportunities for himself.

Nikola Jokic is responding in a huge way for the Nuggets

Jokic had no answers against the OKC defense since dropping 42 points in Game 1, failing to get any good looks. He adjusted on Tuesday night, however, using his sublime footwork and instincts to beat the pressure. The Nuggets won twice in spite of the seven-time All-Star, but they cannot get past the 68-win Thunder unless he shows up in the latter stages of this series.

He knows as much and is digging deep on the road. Overcoming presumptive MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and this loaded squad might require Nikola Jokic to break out some more trickery in Game 5. Right now, it seems like this man can do no wrong. What a turnaround. Denver led 86-78 after three quarters.