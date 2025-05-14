After brutal showings in Games 2 and 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, everyone concluded that Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is in fact mortal. Following another rough outing in a potentially costly Game 4 loss, it seemed like someone possessed the stupendous center's body or stole his talent a la “Space Jam.” Despite the stunning struggles, however, he is still a one-of-a-kind player capable of dominating at a moment's notice.

And that is what the Nuggets will probably need him to do if they hope to steal another win from OKC in the Paycom Center. The Thunder have excelled against Jokic since his magnificent performance in the series-opener, but one has to wonder how much longer they can stifle him. Perhaps the frontcourt can look to someone who has experience effectively guarding the spectacular Serbian in the playoffs, just in case Jokic flips the switch.

Before Tuesday night's pivotal Game 5, Hall of Fame big man Dwight Howard shared the strategy he employed when facing Denver's cornerstone, admitting that finding success in the modern era would be more challenging.

“Well, with the rules that they have today, I think it would be very difficult to play him how I would play him,” the five-time All-NBA First-Team selection and three-time Defensive Player of the Year said while filling in for Shaquille O'Neal as a TNT analyst.

“But I would try to be as physical as I can with him. As he's bringing the ball up, anytime on the floor, just pressure him. On the defensive end, I would put him in a lot of pick-and-rolls, try to get every rebound, just try to attack him. Try to be a motor on both ends of the floor. And I think that's what Jaylin Williams has been doing, which is kind of causing some havoc for Joker.”

Can the Thunder keep Nuggets' Nikola Jokic down for remainder of series?

Howard joined Anthony Davis in pressuring Nikola Jokic in the 2020 Western Conference Finals, and their plan helped limit the Nuggets' offense. Although No. 15 averaged more than 21.8 points on 53.2 percent shooting in the five-game series, he was unable to showcase his complete skill set and posted only 7.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. Jokic looks even more uncomfortable versus Oklahoma City.

Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein and the rest of the team is holding the 2023 NBA Finals MVP and three-time regular season MVP to woefully inefficient 39.1 percent shooting. If they can continue to be as physical as possible, like Dwight Howard suggests, then the Thunder should reasonably survive this hard-fought showdown.

One cannot sleep on Jokic, however. Howard himself predicted a big game from his former opponent. Considering he is on the verge of recording a double-double at halftime, that prognostication seems accurate.