Failure to reach the Western Conference Finals in an attempt to defend their 2023 title has resulted in the Denver Nuggets going through changes this offseason. While Nikola Jokic remains the face of the Nuggets, this organization saw key veterans such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Reggie Jackson, and Justin Holiday all walk out the door in free agency. Although Denver did sign former league MVP Russell Westbrook to strengthen their bench, there were some trade rumors circulating that the Nuggets could explore adding one of Jokic's Serbian teammates.

Vasilije Micic, who is known for his decorated EuroLeague career, decided to join the NBA and the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. While he was a key veteran presence on the bench for the Thunder, Micic was ultimately traded in the middle of the season to the Charlotte Hornets in the deal that sent Gordon Hayward to Oklahoma City.

With the Hornets, Micic carved out a more solidified role, averaging 10.8 points and 6.2 assists per game with All-Star guard LaMelo Ball injured.

This offseason, Micic and Jokic teamed up on the Serbian national team at the 2024 Olympics and ended up winning the bronze medal. The connection between these two teammates grew, which sparked rumors that the Nuggets could look to trade for Micic in order to strengthen their backcourt.

Recently, Micic shut down these rumors, claiming that he is happy with the Hornets.

“I am staying in Charlotte. That is official,” Micic told EuroHoops. “All these rumors out there, I did not want to comment until something concrete. Probably, there was some interest, but nothing contract enough for me to comment. I am happy they want me here and I think the next season will be more productive for me.”

Ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, Micic figures to serve a key sixth-man-like role in Charlotte behind Ball, who is returning from his injury. Given his experiences in both international and EuroLeague play, the 30-year-old will be a valuable asset that the Hornets will lean on for production.

As far as playing with Jokic and the Nuggets goes, Micic noted that you can never say never.

“I would like to play with Jokic, but I do not know what will happen. I think I need one more year to show what I can do in the United States. Whatever you do outside American soil, they still only trust players proven in the USA. So, I think that one season with a trade and two solid months is not enough for a team of such caliber to be sure to bring me in.

“But maybe next season. We will see.”