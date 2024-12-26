Russell Westbrook may be enemies with anyone not belonging to his team or his team's fanbase whenever he's out there on the court, but he of all people would know that there are things in life that are bigger than basketball. Even after the Denver Nuggets suffered a 110-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day, Westbrook made sure to acknowledge the families of his two former teammates in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, the Nuggets guard went over to Beal's two children who were seated on the floor seats in Footprint Center. Afterwards, Westbrook then shared a heartwarming moment with Durant's mother, Wanda, and gave her a warm hug with a huge smile on his face.

Westbrook may not be perceived as the most likeable player in the NBA due to some of the decisions he makes on the hardwood, but one thing's for sure: the Nuggets guard is as genuine of a teammate as they come. His teammates over the years have done nothing but speak highly of his character, and these exchanges show that the bonds Westbrook forms on the court last for a lifetime.

It definitely fills the heart to see Westbrook remain in splendid terms with Durant's mother even after the sad manner in which Durant's stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder ended. This goes to show that they may be rivals on the hardwood, but family trumps all else, for family truly is the real MVP — especially on Christmas day.

Nuggets' Russell Westbrook shares history with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal

Russell Westbrook has long been a polarizing player, and for a while, it looked as though his beef against Kevin Durant wasn't ever going to be squashed. Westbrook has almost always risen the occasion every time he faces Durant, but clearly, they have let bygones be bygones — now that they're with the Nuggets and Suns, respectively.

Durant also posted the best numbers of his career when playing alongside Westbrook, and the same goes for Bradley Beal in the only season he played alongside the future Hall of Fame point guard. Westbrook was quite the stat-sheet stuffer during his stint with the Washington Wizards, and Beal was the primary recipient of his playmaking. And even in that year they spent together, they formed a lifelong friendship — a testament to the character of the two.