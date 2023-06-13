The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship on Monday night, and Aaron Gordon was celebrating shirtless in the streets of Denver after the team clinched in Game 5.

Although Aaron Gordon shot 1-6, scored just four points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Game 5 clinching win over the Miami Heat, he has been a key player for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the two star players for the Nuggets, but the role players were absolutely key.

Gordon was a great role player for the Nuggets. He has come a long way from his days with the Orlando Magic, when he was known for his performance in the NBA Dunk contest. Now, he is an NBA champion, and he is celebrating like one.

Late in Game 5, Gordon was called for a foul late in the game that had many fans up in arms. It was on a three point shot attempt from Jimmy Butler of the Heat. The call was challenged, and it was upheld. Luckily for Gordon and the Nuggets, the call did not come back to bite them.

Now, the Nuggets and their fans can celebrate the first championship in franchise history. It was their first trip to the NBA Finals, and they took advantage of it.

It is a big heartwarming to see Gordon celebrating with the fans in the streets after the win in the NBA Finals. It will surely be a fun offseason for the Nuggets and their fans celebrating the historic season for the franchise.